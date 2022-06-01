Kyler Murray at Cardinals facility, is expected to practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Quarterback Kyler Murray opted not to join the Cardinals for early phases of their offseason program, but he’s taking a different course on the first day of June.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Murray is at the team’s facility as they resume their organized team activities on Wednesday. Murray is expected to take part in his first practice of the offseason once the team hits the field a bit later in the day.

Murray’s decision to stay away from voluntary workouts continued an offseason of intrigue about his relationship with the team as he looks for his second NFL contract. Things seemed very rocky shortly after the Cardinals were knocked out of the playoffs, but seemed to improve over time.

General Manager Steve Keim said late last month that he thinks the team will be able to get something done on the contract front this summer. Murray’s return to the team may be a signal of confidence that things are heading in that direction.