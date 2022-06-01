Lawyers representing Washington Commanders employees hope Roger Goodell and Daniel Snyder will testify

Getty Images

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform has asked Commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder to testify at a hearing on June 22. The lawyers representing various former employees of the team hope that Goodell and Snyder will accept.

“We are pleased the House Oversight Committee has invited Dan Snyder and Roger Goodell to testify in front of the Committee,” lawyers Lisa Banks and Debra Katz said in a statement released Wednesday. “We hope they will demonstrate the same courage as our clients and agree to testify. Dan Snyder and Roger Goodell have a lot to answer for.”

Indeed they do. Snyder presided over an organization that was rife with dysfunction. Goodell, for whatever reason, engineered the outcome of a 10-month investigation regarding the team to minimize transparency and to deliberately avoid receiving recommendations from the lawyer who conducted it.

There is definitely a lot to answer for. It will be a surprise if either of them show up to answer a single question.