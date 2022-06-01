Leonard Floyd had ankle surgery this offseason

Getty Images

Rams pass rusher Leonard Floyd was a regular on the injury report last season because of an ankle issue, but he never missed a game in the regular season or the postseason.

Floyd’s ability to stay on the field helped the Rams win the Super Bowl and he finally addressed the ankle injury after the win. Floyd told reporters on Wednesday that he had surgery to repair an injury that he initially picked up last summer.

“It was part of the sacrifice and I’m glad I did it,” Floyd said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com.

Floyd had 9.5 sacks in the regular season and added two more in the playoffs, so the injury didn’t keep him from being a productive part of the team’s defense. The hope in L.A. will be his return to 100 percent means he can have an even bigger impact this time around.