Matt Corral away from Panthers after family tragedy

Getty Images

The Panthers are without quarterback Matt Corral on Wednesday and it’s unclear when he might be back with the team.

Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters at a press conference that Corral called him early on Wednesday to tell him that he would not be at the day’s OTA practice. Rhule said that a family tragedy is the reason for Corral’s absence and that he told the third-round pick to take all the time he needs to deal with the issue before returning to the team.

Corral is currently behind Sam Darnold on the team’s depth chart, but General Manager Scott Fitterer recently told us on PFT Live that the job will be “up for grabs” until someone takes full ownership of the position and that Corral could wind up doing that if he “gives us the best opportunity to win.”

Missed practice time won’t help that bid, but neither would trying to keep working while family matters make it impossible to fully focus on the task at hand.