Matt LaFleur: Everyone has a choice not to attend OTAs, but I want everybody here

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 1, 2022, 12:22 PM EDT
USA Today

Organized Team Activities are voluntary in the NFL, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur knows he can’t force players to attend. But LaFleur isn’t going to pretend he doesn’t want everyone there.

“Each guy has that right to make that choice. If you’re asking me, I want everybody here,” LaFleur said, via Jason Wilde of the State Journal. “I think some of the thought process may have changed over what’s transpired over the last two years, especially with our COVID situation where we didn’t have OTAs. But my thing to our guys is, ‘Well, neither did anybody else. So everybody who was playing, had the same circumstances that they were dealing with.’ Obviously now, with everybody being open, you’d like to see as many guys as possible here.”

Aaron Rodgers is the most noteworthy absence so long from voluntary work, but others include cornerback Jaire Alexander, outside linebacker Preston Smith, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, tight end Marcedes Lewis and outside linebackers Rashan Gary, Jonathan Garvin and Randy Ramsey.

“I’m not comfortable with anybody not being here. I’d like ‘em all here,” LaFleur said. “Again, it’s their choice. Next week is mandatory minicamp, so there’s consequences obviously for not coming.”

The reality is, for most of the players on the 90-man offseason roster, the consequences of not attending voluntary work are that they aren’t going to make the 53-man regular-season roster. Those players know they have to be there.

But for Rodgers and other stars, the consequences of not being there are insignificant. Coaches want everyone there, but players who know their roster spots are safe often choose to spend their summers elsewhere.

8 responses to “Matt LaFleur: Everyone has a choice not to attend OTAs, but I want everybody here

  1. This team might win their division because the rest of the teams just aren’t good enough, but that’s all they are going to win. Too many ‘me first’ guys, starting with the QB.

  3. That sure seems like a lot of guys.

    When shall we expect your posts about which guys are choosing to sit out on all the other teams in the league?

    Maybe this is the year the other 52 guys hold up their end of the bargain..

  5. Looks like Rodgers lack of leadership, ambivalent work ethic is spreading. Sammy Watkins or any WR on that roster surely can’t think they can skip out of practice. Wow

  6. Most of the names on the list get a “yawn,” but Ramsey and Garvin ought to be there. Their roster spots are not locked up by any means.

  7. I like the fact that non-starters are getting valuable repetitions in the absence of starters. When else would they get such attention from the coaches? It’s all good. Rodgers can be as aloof as he chooses. Who cares. If he doesn’t win the SuperBowl this year he’s a goner anyway.

  8. You might want to rethink Sammy being their Mr. LaFleur. Those hamstrings he has need all the rest they can get.

