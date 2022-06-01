Myles Garrett: Baker Mayfield will land on his feet

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield remains with the Browns, but the quarterback’s future obviously is elsewhere after the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson. Everyone, including the Browns and Mayfield, surely anticipated he already would have a new home, but he doesn’t yet.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said whatever happens, Mayfield is going to “land on his feet.”

The Browns made Garrett the No. 1 overall choice in 2017 and Mayfield the No.1 overall selection a year later. In 2020, the Browns won their first playoff game in 26 years, but Mayfield played through a torn labrum in his left shoulder in 2021 and the team took a step back.

That prompted the Browns to seek an upgrade at the position.

Mayfield’s $18.8 million guaranteed salary has held up a trade as the Panthers wanted the Browns to pay most of that. But eventually, Mayfield is going to have a new home.

“People come and go, and this is one of those changes,” Garrett said of Mayfield, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. “I hope the best for him. I hope he moves on and he does well for himself. . . . He’s played well when he’s healthy. When he’s healthy, he can do some pretty good things for a team. Just has to find his niche again. I think he has to prove himself, has to get healthy.”