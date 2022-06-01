NFL will respond to request for Roger Goodell testimony “in a timely manner”

Getty Images

The NFL hasn’t said yes, but it hasn’t said no.

In response to the request from the U.S. House Oversight & Reform Committee for testimony on June 22 from Commissioner Roger Goodell, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy provided this comment to PFT via email on Wednesday: “We received the Committee’s invitation this morning and will respond directly in a timely manner. The NFL has cooperated extensively throughout the Committee’s lengthy investigation of the Washington Commanders, including by producing more than 460,000 pages of documents and responding to numerous questions in writing and in conversations with the Committee’s staff.”

The NFL had hoped, frankly, to avoid having the investigation into the Washington Commanders become a full-blown hearing. The hearing is happening, whether Goodell shows up or not.

The Committee also invited Commanders owner Daniel Snyder to testify. The team had no comment in response to a request via text message.