Panthers sign Drew Jordan

Getty Images

The Panthers are back up to 90 players on their roster.

The team announced the signing of defensive end Drew Jordan on Wednesday. They had opened a roster spot by waiving defensive end Joe Jackson last week.

Jordan went undrafted out of Michigan State this year. He transferred to the Big Ten school for his final collegiate season and spent his first four college years at Duke.

Jordan had 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks for the Spartans. He had 99 tackles, nine sacks, and 13 tackles for loss before switching schools.

Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, Marquis Haynes, sixth-round pick Amare Barno, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, and Darryl Johnson are also on the Panthers roster at defensive end.