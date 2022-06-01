Rashaad Penny back at practice after hamstring injury

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny has missed a lot of game action over the first four seasons of his career because of injuries, but his absence from the field this offseason turned out to be a brief one.

Penny sat out at OTAs last week because of what head coach Pete Carroll described as a “little hamstring thing” and was resting as a result. Penny was no longer resting on Tuesday, however, and multiple videos and photos from the session show him working without issues.

Absences in May often don’t wind up meaning much as players are going to take it easy with months to go before the start of the season. Penny’s injury history and the uncertainty surrounding Chris Carson‘s availability does make it a bit more notable, but it seems likely that last week’s hamstring issue is a minor one.

Tight end Noah Fant was also back at practice for the Seahawks after missing time for a personal matter.