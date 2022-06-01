Seahawks sign Charles Cross

USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have their top pick of the 2022 draft under contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have signed tackle Charles Cross. It’s a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season for Cross.

Cross was the ninth overall pick this year and he was selected with a pick acquired from the Broncos in a trade for quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason. He was a two-year starter at Mississippi State and he is expected to be the starting left tackle for the Seahawks as a rookie.

With Cross signed, all of this year’s top 10 picks have agreed to contracts with the teams that selected him. The Seahawks have three more picks to sign to wrap up their group.