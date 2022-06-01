Terrell Edmunds thinks Steelers return puts him in “best situation”

Getty Images

Safety Terrell Edmunds started 60 games over his first four seasons with the Steelers, but his run with the first team didn’t lead to a big second NFL contract.

The Steelers passed on exercising Edmunds’ fifth-year option and were able to bring him back for a fraction of the cost when Edmunds agreed to a one-year deal worth just over $2.5 million in late April. That doesn’t suggest there was a robust market for Edmunds’ services outside of Pittsburgh and the safety acknowledged as much on Tuesday.

Edmunds said he went into the process looking for a multi-year deal and then turned to one-year offers before opting for familiarity in Pittsburgh.

“It was going up and down at one point, then it crashed, so now I’m just in the best situation,” Edmunds said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I wouldn’t ask for anything different. I’m back with my guys, back in the same system.”

Edmunds noted that he wasn’t the only player to settle for a one-year deal and put himself in a group of players “grinding it out for a year to set up a new market for next year.” Based on this year’s experience, it will take a leap forward for Edmunds on the field to lead to one off of it.