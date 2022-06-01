Tim Patrick: It’s Super Bowl or bust this year

Getty Images

It’s early June and OTAs are in full swing, which means it’s time for players to make grand statements about the possibilities of the upcoming season.

Broncos receiver Tim Patrick obliged on Wednesday when talking about the team’s raised expectations now that Russell Wilson is its quarterback.

“He’s a big presence and he carries himself the right way,” Patrick said. “If you see Russ doing it and you’re not — if you can’t put in extra work, you’re not serious about winning and you don’t belong on this team.”

To that end, Patrick said the Broncos have a lot of meetings, many of which are led by the players themselves.

“It helps because, like you guys know, the offense is difficult. And just the regular routine practice is not going to be enough for us to get it down pat,” Patrick said. “So, we have to do things on our own so we can get it because we don’t want to be one of those teams to make excuses — new coach, new quarterback, new offense, and we don’t get going until the end of the year.

“We want to come out the gate firing on all cylinders because it’s Super Bowl or bust this year.”

There you have it.

But really, what team shouldn’t have that attitude in early June? Everyone is 0-0. Hope gets to spring eternal. And frankly, the Broncos didn’t trade for Russell Wilson to miss the postseason.

We’ll see if Denver can meet that high bar once the games start to count in September.