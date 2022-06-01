Treylon Burks: I’m just taking it one day at a time and everything will take care of itself

USA TODAY Sports

The Titans made a splash in the first round of the draft when they sent wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles for the 18th overall pick and then used that selection to take former Arkansas wideout Treylon Burks.

Given the way things played out, it’s hard to resist portraying Burks as Brown’s replacement in the offense and that leaves the rookie with big shoes to fill. His first steps with the team weren’t the smoothest as he struggled with heat in his first practice and, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s website, he’s been limited in other sessions as well.

While that’s been the case, head coach Mike Vrabel said on Wednesday that Burks has “gotten better each day that he’s been here” and Burks said he’s just going to keep working his way toward being ready for the start of the season.

“Everybody is going to have setbacks, it’s just how you come back and attack it and keep going,” Burks said. “Every player comes into situations differently. I am just going to attack it every day like I have been and just keep going with the flow. I’m just taking it one day at a time, like coach Vrabel tells me, and everything else will take care of itself. I am just coming out here to play football for the Tennessee Titans, and I’m grateful for my opportunities.”

Transitions between levels can involve growing pains and the Titans will be hoping Burks gets as many as possible out of the way before the start of the regular season.