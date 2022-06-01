USFL’s four-team playoff field could be set this weekend

Getty Images

When the dust settles on the eighth week of the inaugural (sort of) USFL season, the entire four-team playoff field could be set.

Per the league, the Stars and Breakers can emerge from the coming quartet of games with the final two postseason berths. The Generals and Stallions already have clinched playoff spots.

The Stars, at 4-3, are in with a win. The 5-2 Breakers need to beat the unbeaten Stallions, and they need the 3-4 Bandits to lose to the Gamblers.

At 1-6, the Gamblers are the only team that has been eliminated from the playoff chase. The Panthers are also 1-6, but they are still alive.

The playoffs begin on June 25, with the championship played on Sunday, July 3.