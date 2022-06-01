USFL’s four-team playoff field could be set this weekend

Posted by Mike Florio on June 1, 2022, 9:54 AM EDT
USFL Week Seven - Philadelphia Stars v Houston Gamblers
When the dust settles on the eighth week of the inaugural (sort of) USFL season, the entire four-team playoff field could be set.

Per the league, the Stars and Breakers can emerge from the coming quartet of games with the final two postseason berths. The Generals and Stallions already have clinched playoff spots.

The Stars, at 4-3, are in with a win. The 5-2 Breakers need to beat the unbeaten Stallions, and they need the 3-4 Bandits to lose to the Gamblers.

At 1-6, the Gamblers are the only team that has been eliminated from the playoff chase. The Panthers are also 1-6, but they are still alive.

The playoffs begin on June 25, with the championship played on Sunday, July 3.

5 responses to “USFL’s four-team playoff field could be set this weekend

  3. The top 3 are Birm, NJ and NOLA. – I Think NJ is best overall team, QB L Perez has stepped in well as full time starter but if they get QB D’Andre Johnson back for playoffs they will be extra tough.
    But any of those – even Philly could pull off a championship.

  4. They need to tweak the playoff admittance if a team that has literally lost almost every game is still in contention.

