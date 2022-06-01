Vikings cut A.J. Rose to make room for Albert Wilson

Getty Images

The Vikings made official the addition of free agent receiver Albert Wilson on Tuesday, announcing the move.

That made necessary a corresponding move, and the Vikings cut running back A.J. Rose Jr. to make room on the 90-player offseason roster.

Rose led the Vikings in rushing in the 2021 preseason, including a 100-yard performance against the Broncos in the preseason opener. The Vikings cut him out of the preseason, but they re-signed him to the practice squad.

He spent most of last season on their practice squad.

Rose has never played in a regular-season game.