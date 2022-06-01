Vikings sign third-round choice Brian Asamoah

Getty Images

The Vikings signed rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah to his four-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

The Vikings have now signed seven of their 10 selections from the 2022 NFL draft. Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and offensive guard Ed Ingram, both second-round choices, and cornerback Akayleb Evans, a fourth-round selection, remain unsigned.

The Vikings made Asamoah a third-round choice, the 66th overall choice, and he signed a four-year, $5.49 million contract with a signing bonus of $1.17 million, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer-Press reports.

Asamoah led Oklahoma in tackles each of the past two seasons, earning honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2020 and second-team honors in 2021. He started 19 of 37 games played and 178 tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.