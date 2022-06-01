Will Seahawks make a run at Cam Newton?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 1, 2022, 1:56 PM EDT
Carolina Panthers v Seattle Seahawks
Last month, Panthers G.M. Scott Fitterer made it clear that the door remains open for quarterback Cam Newton in Carolina. It could be open for him somewhere else, too.

Via USA Today, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 recently pegged the Seahawks as a team with interest in the 2015 NFL MVP.

It would make sense, given that the Seahawks currently are letting Geno Smith and Drew Lock duke it out for the starting job. But does Newton have enough left to compete with them? His performance has dipped in 2020 and 2021. Last year, the Patriots cut him before Week One, after deciding Mac Jones could get it done. Newton eventually landed in Carolina as, frankly, more of a ticket-selling attraction than the franchise quarterback he once was.

The Seahawks are going a good job of creating the impression that they’re fine with Smith and Lock. Maybe they are. Or maybe they want to be able to add competition on favorable terms, whether it’s Newton or Baker Mayfield or someone else.

10 responses to “Will Seahawks make a run at Cam Newton?

  1. Why? Cam was a very, very good QB but he is done. Geno is probably a better QB at this point. He was never the same after they rushed him back from that arm injury.

  2. Cam’s got nothing left. There’s no reason to think he will be any better than even Drew Lock or Geno Smith at this point. The only reason he got picked up last year was because Tepper wanted butts in the stands as the Panthers season was going off the rails.

  3. Why would the Seahawks want a qb that can’t throw the ball? Let Lock show if he can tap in to some of his once pretty solid potential, or have Geno run a competent if unspectacular offense. Cam Newton offers absolutely nothing to the Hawks.

  5. Wilson to Newton? If they do that it would signal rebuild time in Seattle.

  6. Pete Carroll getting $12M this season to completely tank in what is his final year as a head football coach.

    I get that it is a good payday, but it has to be a tough way to go out.

