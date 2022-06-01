Will Seahawks make a run at Cam Newton?

Getty Images

Last month, Panthers G.M. Scott Fitterer made it clear that the door remains open for quarterback Cam Newton in Carolina. It could be open for him somewhere else, too.

Via USA Today, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 recently pegged the Seahawks as a team with interest in the 2015 NFL MVP.

It would make sense, given that the Seahawks currently are letting Geno Smith and Drew Lock duke it out for the starting job. But does Newton have enough left to compete with them? His performance has dipped in 2020 and 2021. Last year, the Patriots cut him before Week One, after deciding Mac Jones could get it done. Newton eventually landed in Carolina as, frankly, more of a ticket-selling attraction than the franchise quarterback he once was.

The Seahawks are going a good job of creating the impression that they’re fine with Smith and Lock. Maybe they are. Or maybe they want to be able to add competition on favorable terms, whether it’s Newton or Baker Mayfield or someone else.