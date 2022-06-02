49ers get entire draft class under contract

Getty Images

Word that the 49ers signed second-round pick Drake Jackson came from Jackson’s agent on Thursday and the 49ers formally announced the agreement a few hours later.

They also announced that they signed the eight other players in the class. All nine picks signed four-year contracts with the Niners.

Last year’s trade up for Trey Lance cost the Niners their first-round pick, so Jackson was the top choice. They picked up LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price and SMU wide receiver Danny Gray in the third round to close out their second day selections.

Fourth-round tackle Spencer Burford, fifth-round cornerback Samuel Womack, sixth-round tackle Nick Zakelj, sixth-round defensive tackle Kalia Davis, sixth-round cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, and seventh-round quarterback Brock Purdy make up the rest of this year’s draft class.