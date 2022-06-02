49ers sign Drake Jackson

Getty Images

The 49ers made defensive end Drake Jackson their first pick on the 2022 draft and he became the first member of the draft class to sign with the team on Thursday.

Jackson’s agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that his client has agreed to terms with the Niners. It’s a four-year deal for the second-round pick.

Jackson started for USC over the last three years and left the Trojans with 103 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

The 49ers also have Nick Bosa, Samson Ebukam, Kemoko Turay, and Charles Omenihu on the edge in their defense. Dee Ford also remains under contract, but there’s no sign he’ll be playing and 49ers General Manager John Lynch suggested Jackson could play a similar role to the one Ford filled for the team.