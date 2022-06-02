Aaron Rodgers says he thinks about retirement “all the time”

Getty Images

While participating in one of the most popular retirement activities in the world, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers once again mused about his own retirement.

“I think about it all the time,” Rodgers said following Wednesday night’s vanity TV golf event.

“We you commit, you’re 100 percent,” Rodgers said. “But the older you get, the interests change, and the grind, I think, wears on you a little more. . . . The football part is the easy part. That’s the joy. It’s the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football. Tommy obviously set the bar so high with playing so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming.”

Rodgers considered retiring after the 2020 season and again after 2021. His new contract gives him the flexibility to walk away whenever he wants.

He claims that, last year, he entered the weekend before the start of training camp 50-50 on whether to play. What if that happens to him again? What if he decides between now and late July that he just doesn’t want to do it anymore?

Again, if he’s truly thinking about retirement “all the time,” it’s impossible to rule it out at any time.