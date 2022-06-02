Aaron Rodgers says he thinks about retirement “all the time”

Posted by Mike Florio on June 2, 2022, 12:58 PM EDT
Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes
While participating in one of the most popular retirement activities in the world, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers once again mused about his own retirement.

I think about it all the time,” Rodgers said following Wednesday night’s vanity TV golf event.

“We you commit, you’re 100 percent,” Rodgers said. “But the older you get, the interests change, and the grind, I think, wears on you a little more. . . . The football part is the easy part. That’s the joy. It’s the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football. Tommy obviously set the bar so high with playing so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming.”

Rodgers considered retiring after the 2020 season and again after 2021. His new contract gives him the flexibility to walk away whenever he wants.

He claims that, last year, he entered the weekend before the start of training camp 50-50 on whether to play. What if that happens to him again? What if he decides between now and late July that he just doesn’t want to do it anymore?

Again, if he’s truly thinking about retirement “all the time,” it’s impossible to rule it out at any time.

5 responses to “Aaron Rodgers says he thinks about retirement “all the time”

  1. Aaron sure loves him some Aaron. Cleary he wanted to see his name in the news again.

  2. Every player that makes it in the NFL to his age is kicking around what and when their next adventure will be.

    As a Packer fan, glad he is still around. The future also looks bright after Aaron as well. Great young core in tact.

  3. Wouldn’t surprise me at all.

    Just please do it before you have a Brett Favre 2010 season.

  4. I hope he does think about it all the time. I hope he’s considering it right now. I hope he surprises all of us and retires before Opening Day. It wouldn’t bother me in the least, and I’m a Packer fan.

  5. Don’t worry, Aaron. We’re all thinking about your retirement as well. It can’t come fast enough. You are so unlikeable.

