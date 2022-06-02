Alex Mack takes pay cut with retirement decision looming

Getty Images

Signs this offseason have pointed to 49ers center Alex Mack retiring, but there’s been no announcement from him about his plans at this point.

Thursday brought another development that suggests that announcement will be coming sooner rather than later. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Mack has agreed to reduce his base salaries in each of the next two seasons.

Mack’s base salary for this season drops from $5 million to $1.12 million. It goes from $3.35 million to $1.165 million next year.

The move creates cap space for the 49ers now and that could be put toward a move to secure Mack’s potential replacement. Former Browns center JC Tretter is the top available free agent at the position, but the 49ers could also look for a trade when and if Mack announces he’s done playing football.