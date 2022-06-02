Bills sign Tavon Austin

Getty Images

Free agent receiver Tavon Austin has signed with the Bills. Austin announced the deal on social media with a photo of him signing the contract.

Austin, 32, played 13 games with three starts with Jacksonville last season. He made 24 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams made Austin the eighth overall choice in 2013, trading up with the Bills to get him, and he spent five seasons with them.

He then spent two seasons with the Cowboys after a trade from the Rams and was with the Packers in 2020 before the Jaguars in 2021.

Austin caught 244 passes for 2,239 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has 199 rushing attempts for 1,361 yards and 10 touchdowns and has 1,483 yards and three touchdowns on 190 punt returns.