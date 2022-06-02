Chandler Jones: I signed with the Raiders to play with Maxx Crosby

Getty Images

Veteran defender Chandler Jones elected to sign with the Raiders in free agency, giving Las Vegas a strong edge presence opposite of Maxx Crosby.

The two rushers have already started creating a strong bond, with Crosby saying last week that Jones has been “incredible” since joining the club, describing Jones as a “great leader.”

Jones returned the compliments during his Thursday press conference, saying Crosby has pushed him during the offseason program.

“There’s been a few times in this camp now where I see Maxx running to the next drill and I’m kind of like, ‘I’ve got to run faster — look at Maxx, he’s already over there,’” Jones said. “And he’s younger than me, but he’s pushed me in that sense already.

“And he was a huge reason I came to Las Vegas, too. I came to play with him. I get giddy even talking about him.”

Jones is going into his 11th season, having recorded 107.5 career sacks — including 10.5 last year for the Cardinals.

Crosby picked up 25.0 sacks since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. Last year, he recorded 8.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, 13 tackles for loss, and 30 QB hits.