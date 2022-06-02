Dennis Allen: I think Jarvis Landry was a really good addition for us

USA TODAY Sports

The Saints added Jarvis Landry in mid-May, setting up a potentially strong receiving corps featuring him, rookie Chris Olave, and returning veteran Michael Thomas.

So far, head coach Dennis Allen has been happy with what he’s seen from Landry during the ongoing offseason program.

“He looks like what I would expect Jarvis to look like,” Allen said during his Thursday press conference. “He’s really good in transition in and out of the route. The top of the route’s really pretty good with him. He understands how to get open and then he also understands how to make plays with the ball in his hands once he’s got it. So I think he was a really good addition for us and [I’m] anxious to really kind of get going with him.”

Landry spent the last four seasons with the Browns before the club released him in mid-March. Missing several games due to injury last season, Landry caught 52 passes for 570 yards with a pair of touchdowns.