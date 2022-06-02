Derek Carr and Davante Adams had been trying to get Adams to Raiders for five years

Posted by Mike Florio on June 2, 2022, 11:49 AM EDT
Oakland Raiders v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The brother of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr presumably knows a thing or two about the dynamics in Las Vegas. So when David Carr says something about the Raiders, it makes sense to listen.

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of The Rich Eisen Show, David Carr said that the trade that brought Packers receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders was several years in the making.

“It’s something they’ve tried to make happen for five years now, since Davante signed his contract extension several years ago with the Packers,” Carr told Eisen. “Derek was pushing to get him there. . . . A couple years ago they were really close to making that happen.”

This makes it even more surprising that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t know Adams would be leaving. It calls into question the kind of relationship that Rodgers and Adams actually had during eight years together in Green Bay.

David Carr added that Derek and Davante have been “best friends,” and that their “unique bond” dates back to Davante’s recruiting trip to Fresno State.

Maybe Rodgers simply didn’t know about any of it. Or maybe thought that, even with that friendship, Adams would never choose Derek Carr over Rodgers.

Regardless, Davante is gone from Green Bay — and he’s finally where he wants to be.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Derek Carr and Davante Adams had been trying to get Adams to Raiders for five years

  1. Another way of saying it is Adams has been trying to get out of Green Bay for the past 5 years. And yet still another way of saying it is Adams never like being in Green Bay in the first place. Okland, Las Vegas…no matter…anywhere else.

  2. James, Nelson, Cobb, Jennings all have one thing in common. They never had a better year after leaving GB and Rodgers. Soon you can add Adams and MVS to that list.

  3. Khalil Mack, Rodney Hudson, Davante Adams… I’ve seen them all described as Carr’s “best friend,” maybe even more. Carr will make a great analyst when he retires- whoever is the current subject is just the greatest ever.

  4. Davante wanted to go to the raiders so bad he signed an extension with the Packers in 2017…. ? This guy rides his brother’s coat tail too hard

  5. Well GB got plenty of production from Adams and got back the pick they spent to draft him (#53) with an extra 1st round pick to top it off. I’d say GB fared pretty well with that imvestment.

  7. Maybe Rodgers didn’t care because it’s all about him. Plus with Adams gone there’s more money the Pack can waste on a one-man band.

    Rodgers is one of the best best to play the game but he can’t carry the team when the weight of his self-worth is so heavy.

  8. It will be shocking if Adams’ receiving numbers approach anywhere near what he was getting in GB. Carr may be his buddy, but he’s no Aaron Rodgers.

  9. I can see how Rodgers is respected as a player but not liked or looked up too as a person .

  13. Kinda makes you think those non-tampering rules are a little weak. Also makes me think the key to a great receiver might be the Quarterback.

  14. “Tampering?” Tampering only applies to management and coaches and team employees. Players can tamper as much as they like and not be punished for it.

  15. Really Wireman, how well do you know AR? Have you spoken with him lately, you know, so you know what is in his head lately, and it sure could be tampering.

  16. Have fun in LV Davante. Thank you for your best years as a player in Titletown. According to US News last month Green Bay was the 3rd best city to live in, in the US. So not going to find much better for the family life.

  17. Just confirms what Iv said for years. Aaron is the most arrogant disconnected jerk on pro sports.

  18. buclive45 says:

    June 2, 2022 at 12:20 pm

    Tampering?
    ———-
    It’s always amusing that every single story like this there is someone shouting tampering when they have no idea what the word means 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

  19. Another way of saying it is Adams is his own person and doesn’t need Rodgers as a confidante to validate himself. And yet still another way of saying it is; it isn’t always about the money for some players. That is uncommonly refreshing. It’s the player, not the place.

  20. Rodgers have never been a great leader for the team based on past articles. It is hard to work with someone who have to play up to his ego.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.