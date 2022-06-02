Derek Carr and Davante Adams had been trying to get Adams to Raiders for five years

Getty Images

The brother of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr presumably knows a thing or two about the dynamics in Las Vegas. So when David Carr says something about the Raiders, it makes sense to listen.

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of The Rich Eisen Show, David Carr said that the trade that brought Packers receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders was several years in the making.

“It’s something they’ve tried to make happen for five years now, since Davante signed his contract extension several years ago with the Packers,” Carr told Eisen. “Derek was pushing to get him there. . . . A couple years ago they were really close to making that happen.”

This makes it even more surprising that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t know Adams would be leaving. It calls into question the kind of relationship that Rodgers and Adams actually had during eight years together in Green Bay.

David Carr added that Derek and Davante have been “best friends,” and that their “unique bond” dates back to Davante’s recruiting trip to Fresno State.

Maybe Rodgers simply didn’t know about any of it. Or maybe thought that, even with that friendship, Adams would never choose Derek Carr over Rodgers.

Regardless, Davante is gone from Green Bay — and he’s finally where he wants to be.