Eric Bieniemy on HC jobs: No pity, I’ll keep knocking because I know who I am

Getty Images

Another head coaching cycle passed without Eric Bieneimy landing a head coaching job and the Chiefs offensive coordinator reflected on the process from the team’s OTAs on Thursday.

Bieniemy’s predecessors in his current job moved on to head coaching positions and he has interviewed with a number of teams during the Chiefs’ recent run of success. His failure to get hired has been cited often in criticisms of the league’s diversity because Bieniemy is Black.

On Thursday, Bieniemy said that he’s “not seeking any comfort” and that he’ll continue working to improve as a coach “because if you’re not evolving you become like the dinosaurs and you’re extinct.” He also said that he’ll continue knocking on the door in order to get the job he’s wanted for many years.

“In reality it’s tough,” Bieniemy said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “But I don’t let that keep me from doing what I do. I’m still alive, I’m breathing and I have an opportunity to work for a championship team. That’s the beauty of it. I don’t want any pity. This is who I am. I’m going to keep pushing, keep knocking because when it’s all said and done with, I know who I am and I am comfortable with the person I’m striving to be.”

Bieniemy took part in the NFL’s recent minority accelerator program designed to get minority coaches and personnel executives networking time with those who make hiring decisions for other organizations. Bieniemy said he thought the program was “outstanding” and “breaks down barriers” that have existed between those groups in the past.

It will be some time before we learn if that opportunity leads to a head coaching job, but continued success with the Chiefs offense after the Tyreek Hill trade would be another good point to emphasize the next time he interviews for a job.