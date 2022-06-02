Falcons release Rashaad Coward

Getty Images

The Falcons officially announced the signing of wide receiver Cameron Batson on Thursday and they also revealed the move they made to open up a spot for him on their 90-man roster.

The team has released offensive lineman Rashaad Coward.

Coward signed a reserve/future contract with the Falcons in January after spending time with the Steelers and Jaguars last season. He played in four games for the Steelers, but did not make any appearances during a brief stint in Jacksonville.

Coward played 30 games and made 15 starts over three seasons with the Bears to start his career. He entered the league as a defensive lineman, but transitioned to the other side of the ball after his rookie year.