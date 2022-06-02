Giants hopeful Kayvon Thibodeaux will be ready for camp

Getty Images

Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux has been in a red jersey at the team’s OTAs since picking up an undisclosed injury last month and word from the team has been that they aren’t concerned about his long-term outlook.

Head coach Brian Daboll said at a Thursday press conference that they’re less than certain about what that means for the rookie’s availability at the start of training camp this summer. Daboll would only go so far as saying that he’s hopeful Tibodeaux will be ready to go.

“Knock on wood, hopefully he’ll be good to go. . . . I’m not gonna promise anything. He may or may not,” Daboll said, via SNY.

Daboll didn’t rule Thibodeaux out of next week’s mandatory minicamp, so it looks like the team is taking precautionary measures when it comes to the fifth overall pick’s health but it will take seeing him back at full speed to know whether or not that’s the case.