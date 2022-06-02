Greg Roman: “Definitely” some new things for Lamar Jackson to learn in offense

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson responded to comments Chris Simms made on PFT Live about the quarterback’s absence from the team’s OTAs by downplaying the impact and saying that he’ll “be there” at some point.

That point was not Wednesday, which left offensive coordinator Greg Roman to continue working with backup Tyler Huntley and other players on the team’s offensive preparations. Roman declined to comment on any conversations he might have had with Jackson, but did say that there will be some learning for the quarterback to do once he does rejoin the team.

“I went back and changed some things and added some things,” Roman said, via the team’s website. “There’s definitely some things that are new, that we haven’t done. There are also a bunch of things that he’s pretty well adjusted to. It’s probably 80 percent stuff he knows, 20 percent stuff that we’re looking forward to working on.”

It remains unclear when Jackson and the Ravens will begin working together on those tweaks to the offense and the result of that work will do much to determine whether conversation about Jackson’s offseason routine lingers into the regular season.