Inside the Jadeveon Clowney contract

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, the first overall pick in the 2014 draft, continues to sign one-year deals. His latest single-season contract is his second in a row with the Browns.

Here’s a look at the actual details of the deal, from a source with knowledge of the full terms:

1. Signing bonus: $8 million.

2. Base salary: $1.25 million, fully guaranteed.

3. Per-game roster bonus: Up to $750,000.

4. Sixty-five percent playing time and seven sacks: $500,000.

5. Sixty-five percent playing time and 10 sacks: Another $500,000.

So it’s a deal with $9.25 million in guarantees. To get to $10 million, he needs to be on the active roster for all 17 regular-season games. To get to $11 million, he needs to participate in 65 percent of the defensive snaps and register 10 sacks.

For context, his career high in sacks is 9.5.

So it’ll take some work, durability, and production to get to $11 million. If he has that kind of a season, he’ll likely set himself up for the kind of long-term contract that has otherwise eluded one of the most disruptive defensive players of the past decade.