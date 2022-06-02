James Proche: Ravens WRs want to quiet the noise with our play

Getty Images

Rashod Bateman recently shared his plans to establish himself as the No. 1 wide receiver in Baltimore this season and he’s not the only member of the team’s receiving corps with designs on stepping up this year.

The departures of Hollywood Brown and Sammy Watkins have opened up a lot of snaps for others who haven’t seen a great number of targets in the past. James Proche, Devin Duvernay, and Tylan Wallace are at the front of a group that head coach John Harbaugh recently said is “making the most” of their chance.

Harbaugh’s assessment won’t quell outside doubts about the quality of the unit and Proche said that he knows what it will take to do that.

“Obviously, there is a lot of noise — a lot bad, some good — around our receiver room. We just want to quiet the noise with our play, with how we carry ourselves every day,” Proche said, via the team’s website. “You most definitely pay attention to it whether you want to or not. As a competitor, it does put a chip on your shoulder because you want to prove those doubters wrong.”

Proche had seven of his 16 catches last season in Week 16 and then missed the final two weeks of the season. Showing that kind of production on a more consistent basis would be a good way to start accomplishing the goal of eliminating doubt in Baltimore.