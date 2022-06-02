Mason Rudolph: I’m definitely open to questions to help develop a younger QB

Getty Images

There’s a quarterback competition going on in Pittsburgh between first-round pick Kenny Pickett, free-agent signee Mitchell Trubisky, and the current longest-tenured Steelers QB Mason Rudolph.

Once upon a time, Rudolph had just been drafted and Pittsburgh’s incumbent starter joked that he’d point Rudolph to the playbook if the young QB asked him a question.

But Rudolph isn’t taking that approach with Trubisky.

“We’ve probably all been in situations, whether it’s high school, college or pro, where we’re the incumbent starter, and there’s a new freshman, there’s a new rookie, there’s a highly recruited guy,” Rudolph said this week, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’ve always believed in, the starter shouldn’t have to go out of his way, because he’s got a lot of things to deal with. But definitely be open to questions and help the growth and development of a younger quarterback, yeah.”

Rudolph also noted that Pickett has a “great attitude.”

Rudolph has started 10 career games for the Steelers since the club selected him in the third round of the 2018 draft. He compiled a 5-3 record in 2019, lost his only start in 2020, and tied his one start in 2021.