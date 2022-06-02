Melvin Ingram feels “ready to rock and roll,” but not doing drills yet for Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins opened up their two-day mandatory minicamp on Wednesday and newly signed edge rusher Melvin Ingram was at the session, but he wasn’t in uniform.

Ingram hasn’t been issued a number yet and that’s not a big deal because the team isn’t ready to throw him into drills a couple of weeks after signing him. Ingram said he feels totally healthy and “ready to rock and roll,” but Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said the team wants him to take his time settling into the team and football shape after missing most of the offseason.

“Right now, that’s the limit with which we’re comfortable doing with him,” McDaniel said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “That’s exactly why all things equal, he’s added value to the Dolphins. There is an element of professional success and hunger. He’s trying to prove himself as well, just like this team has, and we’re doing that one day at a time.”

Ingram’s late father was a Dolphins fan and he said it’s “definitely been a dream” to be with the team. The expectation in Miami is that the reality of having Ingram in the lineup will be just as enjoyable.