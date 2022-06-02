Michael Carter: Breece Hall can be special, there’s enough work for all Jets backs

Getty Images

Michael Carter led the Jets in rushing after joining the team as a fourth-round pick last season, but his chances of a repeat took a hit in the second round of this year’s draft.

The Jets traded up to take Breece Hall and the former Iowa State back’s prolific college production — 3,941 yards and 50 touchdowns — makes him a strong contender to move into the top spot in the backfield pecking order. Whether or not that turns out to be the case, Carter said on Wednesday that he’s not worried about getting enough work in the coming season.

“There’s enough for all of us to eat, you know what I mean?” Carter said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “With the amount of plays that we run during the game, we can all eat. Obviously, Breece is a good player. I have nothing but respect for him. He works hard and he asks questions. He’s not afraid to ask questions. He’s not afraid to mess up right now. He understands that it’s a marathon and not a sprint. It’s really cool to have him in the room. He has a great chance to be something special in the league. I have no problem with it.”

Carter showed promise as a rookie, but not to the point that anyone would have expected the Jets to simply hand him the job again in his second season so his response is the only reasonable one. Given offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s history with the 49ers and their use of numerous backs on a weekly basis, it’s an even easier answer to land on because Carter should feel relatively sure that he’ll be playing a significant role even if he’s nominally the No. 2 back for the AFC East team.