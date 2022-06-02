Myles Garrett: As far as the guy I know on the field, Deshaun Watson is special

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently facing 23 civil lawsuits and a 24th is expected to be filed.

But as of yet the NFL has not yet announced any discipline for Watson and he’s currently participating in Cleveland’s offseason program.

The team’s best defensive player, edge rusher Myles Garrett, was asked on Wednesday that while character matters to him, he’s basing his judgments of Watson on what he has personally witnessed from the quarterback. Watson has maintained his innocence since the first lawsuit was filed in 2021.

“I don’t know what happened. You don’t know what happened. No one in this room really knows what happened, other than the people that were involved,” Garrett said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I can’t move one way or the other based on hearsay, so I just have to move with the character of the man that I know from day to day, and it’s a good guy from what I’ve seen, from what I’ve played against and from what I’ve seen in the building.

“It’s not every day that you grab your whole offense and take them to the Bahamas and you treat them and you’re respectful to the coaches. From what I’ve seen, he’s walked the right way, and whether he’s had a slip-up or not, I’m not the judge, I’m not the jury or the executioner. I’m here to play a game and whether we agree or disagree with who he is off the field, that’s yet to be seen. But as far as the guy I know on the field, he’s special.”

Cleveland’s OTAs will continue to run this week and next week. The club is slated to have a mandatory minicamp to wrap up the offseason program from June 15-17.