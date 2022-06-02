Myles Garrett: If Jadeveon Clowney comes back in shape, we’ll be able to do something special

Getty Images

The Browns brought back defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on a one-year deal over the weekend, which made fellow Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett pretty happy.

Garrett told reporters this week that he’d recruited Clowney to return to the Browns with a fairly simple message.

“I told him to get his ass here. That was about it,” Garrett said Wednesday, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Garrett was a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for the second season in a row, recording 16.0 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 33 quarterback hits playing opposite Clowney. In his first year with Cleveland, Clowney posted 9.0 sacks, 11 TFLs, and 19 QB hits.

Heading into the second season of the partnership, Garrett is expecting to be even more productive in 2022.

“We were probably the best duo in the league as far as getting pressure, not always completing the play,” Garrett said. “I know teams like to get it out a little bit quick against us, but trying to put pressure on them, getting hands up, just his athleticism, the wingspan, causing guys trouble. It’s a special combo, and if he comes back in shape, I think we’ll be able to do something really, really special this year as well.”