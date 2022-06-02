Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick in talks with Amazon for role on Thursday Night Football

Posted by Josh Alper on June 2, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Washington Football Team
It looks like Ryan Fitzpatrick won’t be playing in the NFL this season, but the well-traveled quarterback may still be joining a new team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Fitzpatrick is in talks with Amazon for a role on their Thursday Night Football broadcasts. Amazon is taking over that package this season and will be the home for 15 games during the 2022 regular season.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Fitzpatrick is discussing a spot on a studio team that is expected to also include Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch, and Tony Gonzalez. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the games.

In addition to his travels around the league, roller coaster quarterback play and facial hair, Fitzpatrick became known for entertaining press conferences as his career stretched into a second decade. That put him on the radar for a move to the broadcasting side of things upon an retirement announcement that feels imminent.

4 responses to “Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick in talks with Amazon for role on Thursday Night Football

  1. Even though Fitz never saw a risk he wouldn’t take throwing the football, the guy had a pretty remarkable carreer and really played well on some bad teams with an approx. avg. of 2 td’s thrown per interception. Better than alot of guys in the hall. I ain’t saying he’s a HOFer, but the guy should hold his high based on what he accomplished tossing a pigskin. Congrats to Ryan Fitzpatrick on a journeyman carrer and I look fwd to getting his perspective in his new role with Amazon.

  2. If he gets the gig he should definetly rock that beard on TV. It’s legendary.

  4. He could probably be a starter in Seattle, Carolina, or Atlanta if he wanted. Heck, maybe even New Orleans.

    Would love to see him add another logo on his epic journeyman career! Lol

