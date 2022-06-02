Ryan Fitzpatrick texts teammates an apparent retirement message

Getty Images

Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick appears to be retiring.

Although Fitzpatrick hasn’t made a formal announcement, he texted teammates a message with a very long list of names of players he’s played with, along with the words, “Forever grateful for the magical ride.”

Fred Jackson, one of the teammates who received the text, posted it on Twitter with his own message of appreciation for Fitzpatrick.

“Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!!” Jackson wrote.

Fitzpatrick started games at quarterback for a remarkable nine different NFL teams: 53 starts for the Bills, 27 for the Jets, 20 for the Dolphins, 12 for the Bengals, 12 for the Texans, 10 for the Buccaneers, nine for the Titans, three for the Rams and one for Washington.

The 39-year-old Fitzpatrick ends his NFL career with 34,990 passing yards, 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions.