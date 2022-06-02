Scott Turner: It looks like jump to NFL isn’t too big for Jahan Dotson

Getty Images

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin hasn’t been at Commanders OTAs, so that leaves the team with plenty of time to watch their other receivers go through drills.

First-round pick Jahan Dotson is part of that group and the early impressions of his work are positive ones. Running back J.D. McKissic said he is “very shocked” about how fast Dotson has picked up the offense and offensive coordinator Scott Turner said that Carson Wentz and other quarterbacks like throwing the ball the rookie’s way.

“He’s done a nice job. He came in and it looks like it’s not too big for him,” Turner said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsWashington.com. “He’s playing fast, he’s consistently getting separation and he’s catching the ball.”

Turner called Dotson “a guy you can move around,” so McLaurin’s return shouldn’t impact him much because he can fit into multiple spots on the offense. That suggests Dotson will have a significant role early in his first season and the Commanders will be hoping for more strong reviews of his work once they get to that point.