Texans sign Christian Harris to wrap up draft class

The Texans have all of their draft picks under contract.

Linebacker Christian Harris signed his four-year deal with the AFC South team on Thursday. The third-round pick was one of nine Texans selections, including his Alabama teammate John Metchie III.

Harris was a three-year starter for the Crimson Tide and played in each of the last two national title games. He had 220 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during that run.

The Texans also added Blake Cashman and Jalen Reeves-Maybin to a linebacker group that has Kamu Grugier-Hill, Christian Kirksey, Neville Hewitt, Kevin Pierre-Louis, and Garrett Wallow back from last year’s squad.