Tua Tagovailoa: Twitter warriors and keyboard warriors criticizing me aren’t at practice

Getty Images

Last month, the Dolphins posted a clip on Twitter of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa under-throwing wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the practice field. That led to plenty of talk that Tagovailoa lacks the arm strength to take advantage of Hill and the Dolphins’ other speedy receivers.

Tagovailoa is aware of the talk. But he says it won’t affect him.

“For me, it’s just zone that out. We come out to practice. Everyone else — Twitter warriors, keyboard warriors, whatever you want to call them — they’re not out here practicing with us working hard,” Tagovailoa said.

Tagovailoa also referenced a pass he threw to Hill at today’s practice, calling it one that should put to rest any questions about his arm.

“I don’t know if you guys recorded that last one to Tyreek,” Tagovailoa told reporters. “I don’t know about you, but that looked like money.”

As reporters told Tagovailoa, they’re not allowed to film at practices. Perhaps the Dolphins’ social media team was able to capture that throw.