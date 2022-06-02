Tua Tagovailoa: Twitter warriors and keyboard warriors criticizing me aren’t at practice

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 2, 2022, 12:51 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins Mandatory Minicamp
Getty Images

Last month, the Dolphins posted a clip on Twitter of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa under-throwing wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the practice field. That led to plenty of talk that Tagovailoa lacks the arm strength to take advantage of Hill and the Dolphins’ other speedy receivers.

Tagovailoa is aware of the talk. But he says it won’t affect him.

“For me, it’s just zone that out. We come out to practice. Everyone else — Twitter warriors, keyboard warriors, whatever you want to call them — they’re not out here practicing with us working hard,” Tagovailoa said.

Tagovailoa also referenced a pass he threw to Hill at today’s practice, calling it one that should put to rest any questions about his arm.

“I don’t know if you guys recorded that last one to Tyreek,” Tagovailoa told reporters. “I don’t know about you, but that looked like money.”

As reporters told Tagovailoa, they’re not allowed to film at practices. Perhaps the Dolphins’ social media team was able to capture that throw.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Tua Tagovailoa: Twitter warriors and keyboard warriors criticizing me aren’t at practice

  2. Sounds like he can’t take criticism. Dolphins will be looking for a new QB by mid season

  4. Tua dont respond to the haters it makes you look weak.Show us on the field son and then you will earn the praise.

  5. Seeing comments like this from a pro QB is not good. That means its getting to him.

  7. I think most would agree that Tua is not Mahomes. I believe that Tyreek and Devante Adams are going to quickly discover that it’s a bit easier to be a great WR when you have two HOF QBs throwing you the ball.

  8. If he has to comment on it then it sounds like it is affecting him. And then he has to talk himself up about making a single throw afterwards… Way too much talk about things that should be standard, like completing passes. You can tell his confidence is shot.

    Also, what on earth were the Dolphins social media thinking posting a clip of their embattled QB entirely missing a throw? I know they’re probably just thinking Hill is fast, but showing off the QB not even being able to get the ball to him, that won’t help anyone’s confidence.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.