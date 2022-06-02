Vikings sign Jonathan Bullard

Getty Images

The Vikings added an experienced defensive lineman to their roster on Thursday.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that Minnesota signed Jonathan Bullard. No terms of the deal are known.

Bullard was a 2016 third-round pick of the Bears and spent three seasons there before one-year stints with the Cardinals, Seahawks, and Falcons. He’s recorded 113 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 70 career games.

Nine of those games came with the Falcons last season and he picked up 21 tackles during his year in Atlanta.

Bullard will vie for playing time with the likes of Harrison Phillips, Armon Watts, James Lynch, Jaylen Twyman, and fifth-round Esezi Otomewo over the rest of the offseason and into training camp.