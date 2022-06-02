Vikings waive Kenny Willekes with injury designation

Posted by Charean Williams on June 2, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 27 Preseason - Vikings at Chiefs
Getty Images

The Vikings signed defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard on Thursday, so they had to make a corresponding move. They waived defensive lineman Kenny Willekes with an injury designation to make room for Bullard on the 90-player roster.

The Vikings made Willekes a seventh-round choice in 2020.

Willekes, 24, played six games last season. He saw action on 202 defensive snaps and 27 on special teams.

He made 2.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits and 18 tackles.

Willekes will revert to the Vikings’ injured reserve if he clears waivers.

