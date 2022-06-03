A.J. Brown: The sky is the limit for DeVonta Smith

Getty Images

The Eagles made a significant move during the draft by acquiring A.J. Brown from the Titans.

In doing so, the club paired Brown with DeVonta Smith — who had a strong rookie year in 2021. Smith led the Eagles with 64 receptions, 916 yards, and five touchdowns after the club selected him at No. 10 overall.

On Friday, Brown said playing with Smith should benefit both of them.

“It takes the pressure off the other guy. Say we’re playing [the Eagles’ defense], I’d probably take [Darius] Slay, because he’s cornerback No. 1 and I’d go against him,” Brown said in his press conference. “And that gives another really talented receiver [the chance] to go against a cornerback No. 2. So it takes pressure [off]. In my opinion, Smitty is a wide receiver 1, and he’s going against a cornerback No. 2, I expect Smitty to dominate, you know?

“So, just taking pressure off each other. And even being on the same side, so you can’t really double — that’s great having another great wideout beside you.”

While Brown is just heading into just his fourth season, he said he’s trying to help Smith as much as he can with advice. But Brown has picked things up from Smith as well. He feels like Smith can accomplish plenty in 2022 and beyond.

“He’s a really good route runner. Guys early on in their career — first year, Year Two – they’re still developing. And he can run every route in the route tree,” Brown said. “So it’s just a few [nuances], little things that we all can get better at and then just keep tuning up our game and keep developing.

“I think the sky is the limit for Smitty. I’m excited for him in Year Two, I’m excited [for] the step he takes.”