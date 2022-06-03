Alex Mack confirms he’s retiring from the NFL

Posted by Josh Alper on June 3, 2022, 10:53 AM EDT
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

Word on Thursday was that 49ers center Alex Mack is retiring from the NFL and confirmation came on Friday.

Mack officially announced the end of his playing career in a post to his Twitter account.

“After 13 years and 204 games for 3 teams, I have decided to hang up my cleats,” Mack wrote. “I am so grateful to the game of football and everything it has given me. From the very start it helped shape who I am and taught me life lessons. I started to play football because it was fun and that never changed.”

Mack went on to thank fans, teammates, and coaches who he encountered at the University of California and with the Browns, Falcons, and 49ers in the NFL. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and the NFL named him to its all-decade team for the 2010s.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Alex Mack confirms he’s retiring from the NFL

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.