Bills waive Malik Williams with Tavon Austin signing official

The Bills made a veteran addition to their wide receiver corps this week and they made room for Tavon Austin by cutting a player with much less experience.

In the team’s official announcement of Austin’s signing, they also shared word that they have waived wide receiver Malik Williams.

Williams signed with the Bills after going undrafted out of Appalachian State this year. He caught 190 passes for 2,382 yards and 17 touchdowns during his time in college.

Austin joins Jamison Crowder as experienced additions to a receiver group that also includes Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow, and fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir. Austin had 24 catches with the Jaguars last season.