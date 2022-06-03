Chris Olave: It doesn’t get any better than working with Jarvis Landry

USA TODAY Sports

Chris Olave got drafted into a pretty decent situation as a rookie receiver.

He’s playing alongside one of the best dual-threat running backs in the league in Alvin Kamara. He has one of the best receivers in the league returning from injury this season in Michael Thomas. And now the Saints have signed receiver Jarvis Landry to help round out the offense.

Having gotten in some on-field work with Landry this week, Olave had plenty of positive things to say about New Orleans’ newest pass-catcher.

“I feel like working with him, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Olave said, via John DeShazier of the team’s website. “Just learning from him every day, what he brings to the table, watching him work every day. I feel like it’s helping me, making me get better.

“He was one of the best in the league [in Cleveland]. I always liked his style of play, how he used his strengths to work against defenders. I always watched him, when he was in Miami, too. I like his game.”

Landry caught 52 passes for 570 yards with a pair of touchdowns last year for Cleveland in 12 games, missing several weeks due to a knee injury.