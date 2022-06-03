Dan Campbell: Important for Jeff Okudah to continue growing mentally

Getty Images

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has returned to the field after tearing his Achilles in the first game of the 2022 season and he’s progressed well enough to be working with the first team during their OTA practices.

On Thursday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he hasn’t seen anything to be concerned about when it comes to Okudah’s physical capabilities since his return to action. That’s why the team is stressing the opportunity to sharpen his mental skills during the offseason program.

“We’re not worried about Jeff’s movement skills,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “Like, he’s going to be able to move. You watch him, with his footwork and the things that he’s doing, he can do all that. That is real important right now, is just continuing his growth mentally and him being able to get the walkthrough reps and just to get the film study. Those things are big for him right now. So, it’s good to have him here, to have him available to do that. When the time’s right, to go full speed when we get him in camp, he’ll be ready.”

Okudah struggled in nine games as a rookie, but never really got going in Campbell’s first season. He’ll have a chance to rectify that this year and a major rebound would be a welcome development for the Detroit defense.