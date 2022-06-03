Darius Slayton: If I do what I’m supposed to do, I’ll have an offensive role

Getty Images

There’s a new coaching staff running things with the Giants and that means there will be a lot of jockeying for roles on the team between now and the start of the regular season.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton will be involved in that competition. He played just over 46 percent of the offensive snaps last season and is part of a receiving corps that also includes the likes of Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, Richie James and second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson.

Other wideouts are further down the depth chart and that will make for some tough choices as the cut to 53 players gets closer. Slayton doesn’t have a special teams portfolio to help his cause, but said at a Thursday press conference that he’s not losing sleep over whether he’ll have a spot on the roster this year.

“Not really,” Slayton said. “I mean, at the end of the day, it’s a performance-based business. So no matter how many numbers you have or don’t have, if you perform the best, you’ll be in. When it’s all said and done, if I’m doing what I’m supposed to do, I’ll be in there.”

Cutting or trading Slayton would free up over $2.5 million in cap space that the Giants could use, so Slayton may have to make a very persuasive case for his continued presence on the roster in the coming months.