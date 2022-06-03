Eagles announce changes to football operations, scouting departments

June 3, 2022
The Eagles announced changes to the football operations and scouting departments.

They made official the promotions of Jon Ferrari and Alec Halaby to assistant General Manager under G.M. Howie Roseman.

Ten others within football operations were given new titles and seven within scouting also have earned promotions.

Football Operations

Dom DiSandro – Senior Advisor to the General Manager/Chief Security Officer
Bryce Johnston – Vice President of Football Transactions and Strategic Planning
Paul Lancaster – Senior Director of Player Engagement
Connor Barwin – Director of Player Development
James Gilman – Director of Football Analytics
Jeff Scott – Director of Football Operations
Jon Liu – Assistant Director of Football Analytics
Kathy Mair – Player Resource Coordinator/Assistant Director of Player Engagement
Patrick McDowell – Player Development Assistant/Scout
Nick Still – Assistant Equipment Manager

Scouting

Dave Caldwell – Senior Personnel Director/Advisor to the General Manager
Alan Wolking – Director of Player Personnel
Phil Bhaya – Director of Draft Management
Max Gruder – Director of Pro Scouting
Ameena Soliman – Director of Personnel Operations/Pro Scout
Ryan Myers – Assistant Director of College Scouting
Matt Holland – Senior College/Pro Scout

In addition, the Eagles made three new hires in football operations and eight in scouting. The new additions include Matt Russell as senior personnel director/advisor to the General Manager, Brandon Hunt as director of scouting and Charles Walls as director of player personnel.

The others are:

Football Operations

Zach Drapkin – Quantitative Analyst
Marlon Sanders – Video Assistant
Elsie Reyes – Administrative Assistant, Football Operations

Scouting

Jeremy Gray – Assistant Director of Pro Personnel
Jordon Dizon – National Scout
Jarrod Kilburn – College/Pro Scout
Rod Streater – Northeast Area Scout
Ben Ijalana – Scouting Assistant

