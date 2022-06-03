Eagles announce changes to football operations, scouting departments

Getty Images

The Eagles announced changes to the football operations and scouting departments.

They made official the promotions of Jon Ferrari and Alec Halaby to assistant General Manager under G.M. Howie Roseman.

Ten others within football operations were given new titles and seven within scouting also have earned promotions.

Football Operations

Dom DiSandro – Senior Advisor to the General Manager/Chief Security Officer

Bryce Johnston – Vice President of Football Transactions and Strategic Planning

Paul Lancaster – Senior Director of Player Engagement

Connor Barwin – Director of Player Development

James Gilman – Director of Football Analytics

Jeff Scott – Director of Football Operations

Jon Liu – Assistant Director of Football Analytics

Kathy Mair – Player Resource Coordinator/Assistant Director of Player Engagement

Patrick McDowell – Player Development Assistant/Scout

Nick Still – Assistant Equipment Manager

Scouting

Dave Caldwell – Senior Personnel Director/Advisor to the General Manager

Alan Wolking – Director of Player Personnel

Phil Bhaya – Director of Draft Management

Max Gruder – Director of Pro Scouting

Ameena Soliman – Director of Personnel Operations/Pro Scout

Ryan Myers – Assistant Director of College Scouting

Matt Holland – Senior College/Pro Scout

In addition, the Eagles made three new hires in football operations and eight in scouting. The new additions include Matt Russell as senior personnel director/advisor to the General Manager, Brandon Hunt as director of scouting and Charles Walls as director of player personnel.

The others are:

Football Operations

Zach Drapkin – Quantitative Analyst

Marlon Sanders – Video Assistant

Elsie Reyes – Administrative Assistant, Football Operations

Scouting

Jeremy Gray – Assistant Director of Pro Personnel

Jordon Dizon – National Scout

Jarrod Kilburn – College/Pro Scout

Rod Streater – Northeast Area Scout

Ben Ijalana – Scouting Assistant